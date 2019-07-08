Indians' Jason Kipnis: Belts seventh homer
Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Reds.
Kipnis drove home a run in the seventh inning with a single to left center, and he capped off his day with a solo blast to right field. He's struggled at the dish leading up to the break, but he did manage to end the first half of the 2019 campaign with a solid performance.
