Indians' Jason Kipnis: Belts seventh homer

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Kipnis drove home a run in the seventh inning with a single to left center, and he capped off his day with a solo blast to right field. He's struggled at the dish leading up to the break, but he did manage to end the first half of the 2019 campaign with a solid performance.