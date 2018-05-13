Indians' Jason Kipnis: Benched versus lefty Sunday
Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Indians manager Terry Francona will go with a righty-heavy lineup Sunday to counter Royals southpaw Danny Duffy, resulting in lefty hitters in Kipnis, Yonder Alonso and Bradley Zimmer (chest) heading to the bench. Erik Gonzalez replaces Kipnis at the keystone, batting seventh.
