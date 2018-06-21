Indians' Jason Kipnis: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday

Kipnis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 12-0 rout of the White Sox.

It's his second homer in three days and third in June, but Kipnis is still struggling badly with his consistency -- he's hitting only .241 (13-for-54) on the month, and his only RBI have come in games during which he went yard. With a .208/.282/.328 slash line on the season, the veteran second baseman will need to keep stringing solid performances together to get back on the fantasy radar in shallower formats.

