Indians' Jason Kipnis: Calf issue flares up

Kipnis was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game with right calf tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kipnis exited the game after grounding out to first base in his only at-bat. The Indians are calling his removal precautionary, though it's certainly a situation to monitor with Opening Day a little more than a week away. It's worth noting that Kipnis dealt with the same issue earlier in the month, missing four games as a result.