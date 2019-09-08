Indians' Jason Kipnis: Collects three hits

Kipnis went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The 32-year-old infielder started September in an 0-for-12 funk but has racked up five hits in his last two contests. Kipnis owns a .716 OPS with 39 extra-base hits this season.

