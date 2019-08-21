Indians' Jason Kipnis: Collects two RBI

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Mets.

Kipnis provided the Indians with their lone scoring of the evening as he busted out of a 3-for-21 slump in his previous five games. The 32-year-old has a .255/.316/.415 slash line with 13 home runs and 58 RBI in 102 games.