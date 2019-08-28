Indians' Jason Kipnis: Connects on 14th homer

Kipnis went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run Tuesday in the Indians' 10-1 win over the Tigers.

Kipnis drove in two of the Indians' three first-inning runs when he took Spencer Turnbull deep to left field for his 14th home run of the season. The 32-year-old has an outside chance at delivering double-digit home runs and steals for the fourth time in his career, but he's still trending toward his third consecutive seasons of below-average offensive production. His .249/.311/.407 batting line has only been good for an 83 wRC+.