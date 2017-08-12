Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could return Sunday
Kipnis (hamstring) is expected to avoid the disabled list, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kipnis' hamstring began barking again Thursday, just four days after he returned from the DL, but it sounds like it was a relatively minor setback. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis may be available off the bench Saturday and could slot back into the lineup as soon as Sunday. His return will push Jose Ramirez to the hot corner and Giovanny Urshela to the bench.
