Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could see time in outfield when back
Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis (hamstring) will likely see time in the outfield once he's activated from the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis has been sidelined since Aug. 22 with a hamstring injury, and while he's nearing a return to the big club, he doesn't appear to be missed all that much. The Indians have strung together an 18-game winning streak with the second baseman on the shelf, prompting Francona to look at different ways to deploy Kipnis when he returns. "We have a good thing going," the Tribe's manager said about their current infield situation. With Bradley Zimmer (hand) out for the remainder of the season, Kipnis is expected to see time in the outfield for the first time in his major-league career. He was originally drafted as an outfielder out of Arizona State, but was quickly shifted to second base with the Indians. Given the depth of Cleveland's outfield, the temporary switch in position could result in a reduced role for Kipnis down the stretch. He's batting just .228/.285/.409 through 79 games this season.
