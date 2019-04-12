Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could still return during road trip

Kipnis (calf) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list before Cleveland's current road trip comes to an end, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kipnis has yet to play this season due to a right calf strain that's, although manager Terry Francona noted that Kipnis is "going good" and that "you'll probably see him on this trip." The Indians still have six games remaining before returning home April 19 for a series against Atlanta.