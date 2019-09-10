Indians' Jason Kipnis: Cranks 17th homer

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run to help the Indians to a 6-2 win over the Angels on Monday.

The veteran checked in with his 17th long ball of the season, tagging Patrick Sandoval with a two-run shot in the second inning. It's been an underwhelming year offensively for Kipnis, but he's strung together three straight multi-hit games to boost his slash line up to .249/.308/.418 across 445 at-bats.