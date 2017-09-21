Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day off Thursday
Kipnis is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.
Kipnis receives a breather following three straight starts, which marked the first time he's been on the field since Aug. 22, due to a hamstring strain. He started to shake the rust off at the plate during Wednesday's victory, going 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, earning his first hit since coming off the DL.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Picks up first hits since return from DL•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Starting in center field again•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Starting in center field Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Will return Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Remains on track for Sunday return•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could return Sunday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...