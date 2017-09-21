Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day off Thursday

Kipnis is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.

Kipnis receives a breather following three straight starts, which marked the first time he's been on the field since Aug. 22, due to a hamstring strain. He started to shake the rust off at the plate during Wednesday's victory, going 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, earning his first hit since coming off the DL.

