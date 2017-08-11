Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day-to-day with hamstring injury, per Francona

Manager Terry Francona announced after Thursday's game that his decision to remove Kipnis (hamstring) was mostly precautionary, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports. "It's day-to-day. I think it was more precautionary than anything, at least that's the hope. We'll know more tomorrow," said Francona.

Kipnis, who recently came off the disabled list after a nearly month-long absence due to a right hamstring injury, experienced tightness in that same hamstring in Thursday's game. He was removed from the contest, but there appears to be some hope that he'll avoid a stint on the disabled list. That said, Francona did allude to the possibility of Kipnis being sent for further evaluation Friday. With that, there should be further confirmation on Kipnis' status before lineups are released Friday.