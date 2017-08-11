Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day-to-day with hamstring injury, per Francona
Manager Terry Francona announced after Thursday's game that his decision to remove Kipnis (hamstring) was mostly precautionary, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports. "It's day-to-day. I think it was more precautionary than anything, at least that's the hope. We'll know more tomorrow," said Francona.
Kipnis, who recently came off the disabled list after a nearly month-long absence due to a right hamstring injury, experienced tightness in that same hamstring in Thursday's game. He was removed from the contest, but there appears to be some hope that he'll avoid a stint on the disabled list. That said, Francona did allude to the possibility of Kipnis being sent for further evaluation Friday. With that, there should be further confirmation on Kipnis' status before lineups are released Friday.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with tight right hamstring Thursday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with undisclosed issue Thursday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Handling leadoff duties in return•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns from DL on Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays nine innings Friday at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expecting activation Sunday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...