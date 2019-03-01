Indians' Jason Kipnis: Dealing with quad or hip issue
Kipnis has an issue with his quad or hip flexor, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The exact nature of the problem is unclear, but it's apparently not a significant one, as Kipnis is expected to return to the lineup Sunday. The veteran has dealt with a fair share of injuries in recent years, but this particular problem does not appear to be a major one.
