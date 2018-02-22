Indians' Jason Kipnis: Dealing with sore back
Kipnis is dealing with soreness in his lower back and will be held out of for the start of Cactus League play as a result, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
It's unclear how long the issue will keep Kipnis sidelined at this point, but the Indians will likely proceed cautiously with the 30-year-old seeing as he struggled with injuries throughout the 2017 campaign. If he's healthy for Opening Day, which certainly isn't a given at this point, Kipnis is expected to return to his role as the team's starting second baseman.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slated to return to second base•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Backup option in left field•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Squares up homer in win•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not starting Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day off Thursday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Picks up first hits since return from DL•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...