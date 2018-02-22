Indians' Jason Kipnis: Dealing with sore back

Kipnis is dealing with soreness in his lower back and will be held out of for the start of Cactus League play as a result, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

It's unclear how long the issue will keep Kipnis sidelined at this point, but the Indians will likely proceed cautiously with the 30-year-old seeing as he struggled with injuries throughout the 2017 campaign. If he's healthy for Opening Day, which certainly isn't a given at this point, Kipnis is expected to return to his role as the team's starting second baseman.