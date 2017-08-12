Indians' Jason Kipnis: DL decision coming Saturday

Kipnis (hamstring) will exert himself fully in a workout Saturday, the results of which will likely determine if he lands back on the disabled list, Connor Mount of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis left Thursday's game early with tightness in his right hamstring -- the same injury that caused him to miss 22 games before returning last weekend. "We're in good shape [if he completes the workout]," manager Terry Francona said. "If not, then we're going to have to maybe think about a 10-day DL just because you can't play short for too long. But I think the trainers feel like he's doing well enough where we should at least give this a chance."