Indians' Jason Kipnis: Does some running Monday
Kipnis (hamstring) was spotted running on the field prior to the Indians' game Monday against the Reds, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
While it's a positive step for Kipnis as he eyes an eventual return from the 10-day disabled list, an activation isn't expected to come this week with the second baseman having resumed baseball activities just a few days earlier. During Kipnis' absence, All-Star Jose Ramirez has seen more frequent duties at the keystone, paving the way for Giovanny Urshela to hold down a near-everyday role at third base.
