Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Done for season

Kipnis was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone Tuesday and will be shut down for season-ending surgery.

Kipnis left Sunday's game with what was originally called wrist discomfort. The surgery carries a recovery timeline of four-to-six weeks, meaning Kipnis could have a chance to return if the Indians manage to go deep in the playoffs without him. Andrew Velazquez was recalled and will start at second base Tuesday against the Tigers.

More News
Our Latest Stories