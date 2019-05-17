Indians' Jason Kipnis: Drives in six

Kipnis went 2-for-6 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Kipnis took Dan Straily deep in the first inning and followed that up with a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Gabriel Ynoa. Those were his first two homers of the season, though he has been hitting batter at the dish of late, recording five multi-hit games in his past ten starts. His line remains a subpar .216/.290/.351 through 107 plate appearances, though he has supplemented that with three stolen bases.