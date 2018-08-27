Indians' Jason Kipnis: Eight total bases in electric performance

Kipnis went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, three runs, a stolen base and a double during Sunday's 12-5 win over the Royals.

Kipnis plated runs in three of his five at-bats on the day, including an RBI single in the fourth, a run-scoring double in the seventh and an electrifying two-run inside-the-park home run in the ninth. He also swiped his first base in nearly two weeks for good measure. Kipnis entered the day with just two hits in his previous 10 games, so perhaps he can build on this effort down the stretch in the regular season.