Indians' Jason Kipnis: Embarks on rehab assignment Saturday
Kipnis (hamstring) will make rehab appearances this weekend at Triple-A Columbus, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Kipnis is set to DH for Saturday's game, and if all goes well, he will return to the field at second base Sunday for Columbus. The former Arizona State Sun Devil has been out since July 8 with a right hamstring strain, but he's closing in on the end of his disabled list stint. Cleveland will likely reevaluate Kipnis following this weekend to determine how much longer he needs to recover. In his place, Jose Ramirez and Erik Gonzalez have combined to man the keystone the past few weeks.
