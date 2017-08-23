Indians' Jason Kipnis: Exits early Tuesday
Kipnis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox prior to his at-bat in the third inning, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Kipnis has been hampered by a hamstring ailment for a good portion of the 2017 season and was slotted in as the Indians' designated hitter during Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old appeared to come up a bit gimpy after grounding out to shortstop in his first at-bat of the game and was replaced by a pinch hitter prior to his second plate appearance. We'll await official word from the ball club with regards to his removal, but his early exit is not an encouraging sign.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lifted due to hamstring tightness•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hits 10th bomb in afternoon win•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Having workload monitored closely•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Will rejoin lineup Monday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...