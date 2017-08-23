Indians' Jason Kipnis: Exits early Tuesday

Kipnis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox prior to his at-bat in the third inning, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Kipnis has been hampered by a hamstring ailment for a good portion of the 2017 season and was slotted in as the Indians' designated hitter during Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old appeared to come up a bit gimpy after grounding out to shortstop in his first at-bat of the game and was replaced by a pinch hitter prior to his second plate appearance. We'll await official word from the ball club with regards to his removal, but his early exit is not an encouraging sign.