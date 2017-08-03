Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expecting activation Sunday
Kipnis (hamstring) is scheduled to play another game for Triple-A Columbus on Friday, and if all goes well, he'll be activated from the disabled list Sunday, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kipnis has already played three rehab games between Double-A and Triple-A, going 1-for-11 and playing the field without any issues. The 30-year-old, who has been sidelined since July 9 with a hamstring injury, will reclaim his role as the Indians' everyday second baseman once he returns from the DL.
