Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expects to play Tuesday

The Indians are optimistic that Kipnis (hip) will be ready to play Tuesday against the Reds, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kipnis' removal from Sunday's matchup was reportedly precautionary after he felt some tightness in his right hip. Manager Terry Francona is hopeful that a day off will give his starting second baseman enough time to be ready to roll in the series opener, though his status likely won't be revealed until Tuesday.