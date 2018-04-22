Indians' Jason Kipnis: Extends hit streak to eight games
Kipnis went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and a run scored in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
The 31-year-old has slowly worked his way back from the .098 average he owned on April 10, as he's now hitting .182 and has a hit in each of his last eight games. The counting stats still leave a lot to be desired -- not a steal or home run on the year -- but history suggests he should be able to add some digits to both of those boxes as the season progresses.
