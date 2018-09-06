Indians' Jason Kipnis: Fills box score

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Kipnis doubled in the second inning and came around to score on a Greg Allen single to put the Indians up 1-0. He added a single and a stolen base -- his seventh of the season -- in the sixth inning before hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth frame. Kipnis has now collected multiple hits in consecutive games, bringing his season batting average to .231.