Indians' Jason Kipnis: Goes deep twice in win

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

The veteran second baseman now has three homers in his last two games, pushing Kipnis up to 16 on the year. His .251/.313/.423 doesn't jump off the page, but it would give him his highest batting average and SLG since 2016 if he can keep it up.

More News
Our Latest Stories