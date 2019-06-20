Indians' Jason Kipnis: Goes deep twice

Kipnis went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI and two walks in a 10-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

In his second multi-home run game of the season, Kipnis hit a three-run blast in the first inning and added a solo home run in the fifth inning. It hasn't been a fantastic season for the second baseman, but he is hitting .466 with three home runs and 10 RBI in his last four games.