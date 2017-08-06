Indians' Jason Kipnis: Handling leadoff duties in return

Kipnis (hamstring) will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Yankees.

The Indians will waste no time in returning Kipnis to the starting nine after activating him earlier in the day, as he'll take back his familiar post atop the batting order. Kipnis' return to action means that Jose Ramirez will likely see most of his time at third base over the final two months of the season, resulting in fewer starts for Giovanny Urshela at the position.