Indians' Jason Kipnis: Handling leadoff duties in return
Kipnis (hamstring) will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Yankees.
The Indians will waste no time in returning Kipnis to the starting nine after activating him earlier in the day, as he'll take back his familiar post atop the batting order. Kipnis' return to action means that Jose Ramirez will likely see most of his time at third base over the final two months of the season, resulting in fewer starts for Giovanny Urshela at the position.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns from DL on Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays nine innings Friday at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expecting activation Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moving rehab to Double-A Akron•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Embarks on rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...