Indians' Jason Kipnis: Having workload monitored closely
Kipnis, who's dealt with a handful of injuries this season, will be deployed judiciously for the remainder of the regular season, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona wants to ensure the second baseman gets into a rhythm at the plate, but will do so with care. "We're going to keep an eye him,'' said Francona. "I check with him every day." Aside from Kipnis' recent hamstring issues, he's now wearing a harness on his upper body for 30 minutes a day. "It's to improve my posture for my neck problems," said Kipnis. "I slouch, this forces the shoulders back, gets the neck up and resets the spine." Owners would be wise to approach the veteran on a day-to-day basis the rest of the way.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...