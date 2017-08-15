Indians' Jason Kipnis: Having workload monitored closely

Kipnis, who's dealt with a handful of injuries this season, will be deployed judiciously for the remainder of the regular season, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona wants to ensure the second baseman gets into a rhythm at the plate, but will do so with care. "We're going to keep an eye him,'' said Francona. "I check with him every day." Aside from Kipnis' recent hamstring issues, he's now wearing a harness on his upper body for 30 minutes a day. "It's to improve my posture for my neck problems," said Kipnis. "I slouch, this forces the shoulders back, gets the neck up and resets the spine." Owners would be wise to approach the veteran on a day-to-day basis the rest of the way.