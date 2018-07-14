Indians' Jason Kipnis: Heads to bench against lefty

Kipnis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Erik Gonzalez gets the nod at second base with left-hander CC Sabathia toeing the rubber for the opposition. Kipnis is batting just .219 (7-for-32) so far in July, but he has a .390 OBP during that same span with eight walks against seven strikeouts.

