Indians' Jason Kipnis: Held out Friday
Kipnis (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Rays on Friday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kipnis was removed from Thursday's game due to right hamstring tightness, and although manager Terry Francona later stated that the move was mostly precautionary, the second baseman will receive a day off to rest and recover. There has yet to be word on whether Kipnis could wind up on the disabled list, but for the time being, he should be considered day-to-day while Jose Ramirez draws the start in his stead.
