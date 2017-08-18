Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hits 10th bomb in afternoon win

Kipnis went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's afternoon win over Minnesota.

Kipnis went 0-for-4 in the evening game of the doubleheader and now sports a disappointing .228/.286/.405 slash line for the season. He's been limited to just 74 games because of multiple injuries, and his production when healthy hasn't been up to the standard of years past. Still, with Cleveland in contention and running out a strong lineup, Kipnis remains in position to succeed with the potential to finish 2017 strong.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast