Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hitting sixth Monday

Kipnis (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Monday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He miss Sunday's game with a tight hamstring, but it appears to have been a minor issue. Kipnis is hitting .255/.346/.426 with four home runs and three steals in 94 at-bats since the start of June.

