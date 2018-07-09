Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hitting sixth Monday
Kipnis (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Monday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He miss Sunday's game with a tight hamstring, but it appears to have been a minor issue. Kipnis is hitting .255/.346/.426 with four home runs and three steals in 94 at-bats since the start of June.
