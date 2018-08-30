Indians' Jason Kipnis: Homers, doubles in win

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Twins.

Kipnis connected on a three-run homer in the sixth inning that ended up putting the Indians ahead for good. He now has five extra-base hits in his last four appearances, but he's only increased his 2018 slash line to .229/.316/.373 in the process. After a disappointing season thus far, the Indians would love to see Kipnis maintain the hot streak as the postseason approaches.