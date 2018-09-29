Indians' Jason Kipnis: Homers in blowout victory
Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a single and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Royals.
Kipnis connected on a solo shot in the third inning off Ian Kennedy to give the Indians a 1-0 lead, and he added a single in the seventh before being pulled for a pinch runner. Kipnis now has multiple hits in his last two starts, and he owns an underwhelming .231 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 75 RBI on the season.
