Indians' Jason Kipnis: Homers in two-hit effort

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in the Indians' 10-4 win over the Astros.

Kipnis did his damage in back-to-back at-bats, knocking Houston starter Jose Urquidy out of the game with the fifth-inning base knock before connecting on the home run in the sixth. With a 78 wRC+ across 363 plate appearances, Kipnis has been a well-below-average hitter this season, but he appears secure in his everyday role after the Tribe didn't trade for any serious threats to his job prior to Wednesday's deadline.

