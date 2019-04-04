Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hoping to return during road trip

Kipnis (calf) said he's hoping to return during the Indians' upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday and runs through April 17, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kipnis has been on the shelf all season with a low-grade calf strain. He's scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday, though the second baseman noted that there's no set number of games or at-bats he needs before returning.