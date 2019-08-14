Indians' Jason Kipnis: Idle Wednesday

Kipnis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Kipnis will cede second-base duties to Mike Freeman in the series finale with southpaw Brian Johnson toeing the rubber for Boston. Kipnis has enjoyed a strong start to August, slashing .311/.360/.578 with two home runs, a stolen base, 10 RBI and four runs in 12 games.

