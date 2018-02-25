Indians' Jason Kipnis: In starting lineup Sunday

Kipnis (neck) is starting at second base and batting second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Kipnis missed the opening days of spring camp with some lower back soreness but is apparently feeling better and will make his Cactus League debut. After appearing in just 90 games last season, Kipnis will look to stay on the field more often as he's set to occupy second base duties in the potent Indians' lineup in 2018.