Indians' Jason Kipnis: In starting lineup Sunday
Kipnis (neck) is starting at second base and batting second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
Kipnis missed the opening days of spring camp with some lower back soreness but is apparently feeling better and will make his Cactus League debut. After appearing in just 90 games last season, Kipnis will look to stay on the field more often as he's set to occupy second base duties in the potent Indians' lineup in 2018.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Scheduled to return Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Dealing with sore back•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slated to return to second base•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Backup option in left field•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Squares up homer in win•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not starting Saturday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...