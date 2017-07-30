Indians' Jason Kipnis: Kicks off rehab assignment

Kipnis (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter Sunday for Triple-A Columbus as he begins a rehab assignment, Scott Leo of Spectrum Sports Ohio reports.

Kipnis was initially slated to kick off the rehab assignment Saturday, but a rainout prevented that from happening. Assuming he endures no issues with his hamstring Sunday, Kipnis will rejoin the Columbus lineup Tuesday and play second base. He could be activated from the 10-day disabled list by next weekend.