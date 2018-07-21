Indians' Jason Kipnis: Launches 10th homer

Kipnis went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's tilt against the Rangers.

Kipnis plated the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on an RBI single, but the Rangers would rally to send the game to extra innings. He's put together modest start to the month of July, as he's hitting .275 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI through 12 games. The 31-year-old second baseman has struggled to a .224 average through 88 games this season, despite boasting a .264 career batting average.