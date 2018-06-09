Indians' Jason Kipnis: Launches game-winning homer Friday

Kipnis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

His three-run shot off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning broke open what had been a pitcher's duel between Trevor Bauer and Michael Fulmer. Kipnis had a rough start to 2018, but the 31-year-old finally appears to have found his swing, posting a .308/.345/.538 slash line over his last 13 games with three homers and eight RBI.

