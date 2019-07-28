Indians' Jason Kipnis: Launches grand slam

Kipnis went 1-for-4 with a walk, a grand slam and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

His first-inning blast set the tone for the evening, giving Kipnis eight homers on the year. The second baseman's .248/.313/.375 slash line limits his fantasy appeal to deeper formats, but he's at least been able to stay healthy after missing the first few weeks of the season with a strained calf.