Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with sore wrist

Kipnis was removed from Saturday's game at Tampa Bay due to a sore right wrist, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kipnis appeared to have some discomfort during his seventh-inning strikeout and subsequently exited the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the veteran second baseman could receive Sunday off regardless if the Indians want to play it safe.

