Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with tight right hamstring Thursday

Kipnis exited Thursday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring tightness, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

This is unwelcome news as Kipnis had just returned from a DL stint due to a right hamstring injury suffered just before the All-Star break. The severity of Kipnis' injury has yet to be determined, but it would not be surprising if the Indians took a cautious approach with him considering his recent injury history. If Kipnis does miss additional time beyond Thursday, Jose Ramirez would be the top option to take over at second base.