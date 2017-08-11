Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with undisclosed issue Thursday

Kipnis (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Rays in the fifth inning, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

It's still unclear what forced Kipnis from Thursday's game, but this is concerning nonetheless considering he's only a few days removed from returning from a hamstring injury. Look for additional updates on Kipnis as more information is provided. Jose Ramirez slid over to second base in Kipnis' place and Giovanny Uschela entered the game at third base.