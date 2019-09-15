Indians' Jason Kipnis: Leaves with wrist discomfort

Kipnis was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the seventh with right wrist discomfort, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kipnis went 1-for-3 with his 23rd double of the season before he was replaced by pinch hitter Mike Freeman for his fourth plate appearance of the afternoon. The Indians are viewing Kipnis as day-to-day heading into their next game Tuesday against the Tigers.