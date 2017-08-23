Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lifted due to hamstring tightness

Kipnis exited Tuesday's game early after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kipnis appeared to tweak his oft-injured hamstring while running out a groundball in his first at-bat of the game. The initial diagnosis of basic hamstring tightness suggests that it's just a day-to-day case, though we'll have to wait and see how long the ailment lingers over the coming days.