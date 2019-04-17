Indians' Jason Kipnis: Makes impact in second game

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Tuesday in the Indians' 4-2 win over the Mariners.

The Indians have wasted little time in ushering Kipnis back into a prominent role since he was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday. After batting sixth in Monday's series-opening victory, Kipnis served as the No. 3 hitter Tuesday with right-hander Mike Leake on the mound and turned in a productive showing at the dish. With the return of Francisco Lindor (ankle) on the horizon, Kipnis may not stick in the three hole for much longer, but Kipnis probably won't be in store for a substantial drop down the batting order in light of the underwhelming options that typically round out Cleveland's lineups.